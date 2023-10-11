SUNNYSIDE, Queens (PIX11) — A Queens neighborhood is showing off its diversity with a popular restaurant crawl that will take food lovers from China to Mexico.

The Taste of Sunnyside Restaurant Crawl is happening Sunday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. This year’s event will feature more than 50 eateries and pubs catering to all cravings, whether it’s Peruvian or Turkish food. There will also be wine and beer to go with the live entertainment, organizers said.

Visitors can enjoy their beverages and bites at the Taste of Sunnyside block party happening under the Sunnyside Arch between Queens Boulevard and Greenpoint Avenue. DJ Kevin White will be providing the music.

“The Taste of Sunnyside is back and better than ever while celebrating the resilience of this unique neighborhood,” organizers said.

Tickets cost $55.09 for the rain or shine event. Visitors can check in under the elevated No. 7 train at the Lowery Plaza at 40th Street and Queens Boulevard or Bliss Plaza at 46th Street and Queens Boulevard.

For more information, visit the event website.

