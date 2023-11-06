NEW YORK (PIX11) —- New Yorkers who prefer the sides over the turkey on Thanksgiving can sample some elevated stuffing dishes at a free pop-up event in Manhattan this week.

The Sides by Shipt: A Thanksgiving Experience will be held at 105 First Avenue in the East Village on Friday and Saturday, organizers said. The stuffing dishes will be prepared by Michelin Star Chef Charlie Mitchell of Brooklyn eatery Clover Hill.

More than half of Americans said they prefer a Thanksgiving without a turkey than a holiday without the side dishes, according to a Shipt national survey.

Visitors can make reservations for the pop-up here.

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.