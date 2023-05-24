NEW YORK (PIX11) — Movie nights are back at Bryant Park for the 30th year.

The free summer screenings kick off Monday, June 12 with “Almost Famous” and continue every week until Monday, Aug. 21, organizers said. The movies begin at 8 p.m. and the lawn opens up at 5 p.m.

“It’s delightful to walk into Bryant Park on a Monday evening and see so many people from all walks of life ready to enjoy a great movie with thousands of new friends,” said Dan Biederman, president of Bryant Park Corporation.

The full summer lineup is as follows:

June 12: “Almost Famous”

“Almost Famous” June 19: “Amistad”

“Amistad” June 26: “Mean Girls”

“Mean Girls” July 3: “School of Rock”

“School of Rock” July 10: “Roman Holiday”

“Roman Holiday” July 17: “Reality Bites”

“Reality Bites” July 24: “Star Trek III: The Search for Spock”

“Star Trek III: The Search for Spock” July 31: “Swingers”

“Swingers” Aug. 7: “48 Hrs”

“48 Hrs” Aug. 14: “Zoolander”

“Zoolander” Aug. 21: “Good Burger”