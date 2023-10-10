BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – The Dumbo Improvement District will be hosting a slew of free activities to celebrate the spooky season ahead of Halloween.

People will be able to take photos at the Dumbo Archway between Oct. 26 to Oct. 31 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The photo-taking location is on Washington Street at Water Street.

The annual Dumbo Halloween parade, March to the Arch, will be held on Oct. 31 starting at 4 p.m. It will start at Washington Street between Front and Water streets, according to organizers.

There will also be arts and crafts, a photo booth and a costume contest following the parade, organizers said.

Kids can also trick-or-treat at over 50 Dumbo businesses on Halloween.

