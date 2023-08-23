As the U.S. Open approaches, evian has partnered with the city’s Circle Line cruises to offer a floating tennis court. (Credit: evian)

NEW YORK (PIX11) – As the U.S. Open approaches, evian has partnered with the city’s Circle Line cruises to offer a floating tennis court.

The cruise, dubbed the S.S. evian, will set sail for one day only on Sept. 10.

Tickets include a watch party for the men’s final, along with complimentary cocktails, lobster rolls and hors d’oeuvres.

All ticket holders will be entered for a chance to volley with the cruise’s host, U.S. Open champion Maria Sharapova, and win two tickets to next year’s tournament.

The next round of tickets goes on sale on Aug. 29.