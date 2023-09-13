THE VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) – The annual Village Halloween Parade is back and organizers want you to take a walk on the wild side as they celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic event.

“The Halloween Parade, in its 50th year, is a unique celebration of spirit, creativity, and unity,” said Jeanne Fleming, long-time director of the parade. “The parade continues to inspire young creatives in NYC, bringing them together in a procession of imagination and transformation. The parade embraces the true essence of Halloween, where the boundary between the living and the dead is the thinnest, allowing spirits to briefly walk the earth.”

This year’s theme is upside down/inside out, reflecting the new normal as New Yorkers bounce back from the pandemic. The 2023 parade will also honor the Day of the Dead.

Grammy award-winning artist Laurie Anderson will be the parade grand marshall and her late husband, Velvet Underground frontman Lou Reed, was named posthumous grand marshall.

Village Halloween Parade details

The parade is set to begin at 7 p.m. on Oct. 31, on Spring Street. It will be led by the famed New Orleans second-line band, The Young Fellaz Brass Band, which traditionally plays funeral processions through the streets of NOLA.

“Halloween Parade,” by Lou Reed will be the parade’s anthem. Reed’s music will be performed by Stewart Hurdman on Reed’s very own guitars.

Village Halloween Parade route

The parade will travel north on Sixth Avenue from Canal Street to 18th Street.

Joining the parade

Spectators in costume are encouraged to join the parade. Line-up begins at 6:30 p.m. on Sixth Avenue, south of Spring Street. Participants should approach the start from the south entrance on Canal Street and Sixth Avenue.

No ticket is needed to watch or participate, but the Village Halloween Parade is selling VIP access, including “skip-the-line” entry and a special viewing area. For more information, click here.

Village Halloween Parade afterparty

The fun continues after the parade with the afterparty at Webster Hall East 11th Street.

The Village Halloween Parade is offering a $5,000 cash prize for the best costume. Doors open at 9 p.m. You must be 18 or older to enter.

