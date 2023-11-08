NEW YORK (PIX11) – Entenmann’s will be giving out free banana crunch cake and crumb cake to celebrate its 125th anniversary on Wednesday.

You can grab a free cake in Battery Park from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. The baked goods company will then move to Bryant Park to hand out free goodies from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Then, you can find Entenmann’s on 8th Avenue between 56th and 57th streets from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.