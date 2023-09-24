FOREST HILLS, Queens (PIX11) — If you are ready to taste fantastic food in a music festival-style environment, then EEEEEATSCON in Queens is for you.

On Oct. 7 and 8, Forest Hills Stadium will host over 25 restaurants from around New York City, among other cities in the country.

While you are trying something new from one of the food booths, EEEEEATSCON will feature guests Sarah Jessica Parker, Hasan Minhaj & Friends Stand Up Hour, The Kid Mero with Jalen Brunson & Josh Hart of the New York Knicks, Ride with Benito Skinner and Mary Beth Barone and more.

Tickets for EEEEEATSCON are available here.

Jonathan Rizk is a digital journalist who has covered local news in the New York City and Washington D.C. areas. He has been with PIX11 since August 2022. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.