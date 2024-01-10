NEW YORK (PIX11) – Dunkin’ will be offering free Knicks-themed donuts at certain locations across New York City during the NBA All-Star voting season, the company announced.

The eatery said its supporting Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson for the All-Star team. Brunson became the first Knicks player to score 50 points during all of his three-point attempts, according to ESPN.

Dunkin’ will be offering a two-pack of Knicks custom donuts with any purchase of a beverage at locations near Madison Square Garden on Jan. 12 and Jan. 19.

You can get free donuts at the following locations:

152 W 31st Street, New York, NY 10001

316 W 34th Street, New York, NY 10001

1369 Broadway, New York, NY 10018

155 W 35th Street, New York, NY 10001

1235 Broadway, New York, NY 10001

210 W 38th St, New York, NY 10018

411 9th Ave, New York, NY 10001

303 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036

153 W 36th Street, New York, NY 10018

203 W 34th Street, New York, NY 10123

For more information on how to vote for the NBA All-Star team, click here.