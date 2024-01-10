NEW YORK (PIX11) – Dunkin’ will be offering free Knicks-themed donuts at certain locations across New York City during the NBA All-Star voting season, the company announced.
The eatery said its supporting Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson for the All-Star team. Brunson became the first Knicks player to score 50 points during all of his three-point attempts, according to ESPN.
Dunkin’ will be offering a two-pack of Knicks custom donuts with any purchase of a beverage at locations near Madison Square Garden on Jan. 12 and Jan. 19.
You can get free donuts at the following locations:
- 152 W 31st Street, New York, NY 10001
- 316 W 34th Street, New York, NY 10001
- 1369 Broadway, New York, NY 10018
- 155 W 35th Street, New York, NY 10001
- 1235 Broadway, New York, NY 10001
- 210 W 38th St, New York, NY 10018
- 411 9th Ave, New York, NY 10001
- 303 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036
- 153 W 36th Street, New York, NY 10018
- 203 W 34th Street, New York, NY 10123
For more information on how to vote for the NBA All-Star team, click here.