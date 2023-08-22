The first-ever and largest celebration of Chinese food and culture is coming to New York City this weekend. (Credit: Dragon Fest)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The largest celebration of Chinese food and culture is coming to New York City this weekend.

Dragon Fest will feature over 100 varieties of traditional Chinese cuisine from soup dumplings and dan dan noodles to sugar painting and candied hawthorn sticks. Participating vendors include Nom Mochi Doki, Jixiang BBQ, Pecking House, MáLà Project, and more.

The festival is scheduled for this weekend, Saturday, Aug. 26, on Broadway from 12th to 13th Streets, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 27, on 4th Avenue from 12th to 13th Streets, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“There is a surge in the interest and love for Chinese food and culture, and we noticed that it’s hard to find a dedicated platform in New York City to celebrate this. That’s why Dragon Fest was created,” said Biubiu Xu, the founder of Dragon Fest.

“It’s intended to be an experiential festival, where people can taste authentic Chinese cuisine and immerse themselves in the rich culture and traditions.”

The festival is free to attend, however, reservations are strongly encouraged. Dragon Fest is expected to return again on Sunday, Sept. 17. For more information on Dragon Fest, click here.

