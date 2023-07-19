NEW YORK (PIX11) – The Rise Up NYC concert series kicked off on Wednesday with a free concert in Brooklyn.

Rise Up NYC will provide New Yorkers with eight free concerts performed across all five boroughs.

“We’re all excited for New Yorkers to gather together again and partake in the music and culture that keeps our city moving,” said Mayor Eric Adams. “Rise Up NYC is not only giving all New Yorkers access to free, safe concerts but is also giving New Yorkers another way to enjoy the city we call home.”

The concert series will feature Farmer Nappy, K. Michelle, Stokley, Celebrity DJ Funk Flex, and many more artists. The dates for the free concert series are listed below:

Wingate Park, Brooklyn

Brooklyn Avenue between Winthrop Street and Rutland Road

Wednesday, July 19

Thursday, July 20

Midland Beach Parking Lot 8, Staten Island

Father Capodanno Boulevard and Hunter Avenue

Thursday, July 27

Orchard Beach, Bronx

One Orchard Beach Road

Thursday, Aug. 10

Roy Wilkins Park, Queens

Merrick Boulevard and Baisley Boulevard

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Thursday, Aug. 17

St. Nicholas Park, Manhattan

West 135th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue

Saturday, Aug. 19

Sunday, Aug. 20