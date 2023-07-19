NEW YORK (PIX11) – The Rise Up NYC concert series kicked off on Wednesday with a free concert in Brooklyn.
Rise Up NYC will provide New Yorkers with eight free concerts performed across all five boroughs.
“We’re all excited for New Yorkers to gather together again and partake in the music and culture that keeps our city moving,” said Mayor Eric Adams. “Rise Up NYC is not only giving all New Yorkers access to free, safe concerts but is also giving New Yorkers another way to enjoy the city we call home.”
The concert series will feature Farmer Nappy, K. Michelle, Stokley, Celebrity DJ Funk Flex, and many more artists. The dates for the free concert series are listed below:
Wingate Park, Brooklyn
Brooklyn Avenue between Winthrop Street and Rutland Road
- Wednesday, July 19
- Thursday, July 20
Midland Beach Parking Lot 8, Staten Island
Father Capodanno Boulevard and Hunter Avenue
- Thursday, July 27
Orchard Beach, Bronx
One Orchard Beach Road
- Thursday, Aug. 10
Roy Wilkins Park, Queens
Merrick Boulevard and Baisley Boulevard
- Wednesday, Aug. 16
- Thursday, Aug. 17
St. Nicholas Park, Manhattan
West 135th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue
- Saturday, Aug. 19
- Sunday, Aug. 20