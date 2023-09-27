NEW YORK (PIX11) — It may not be October yet, but for those who are already in the spooky spirit of Halloween, there is some wonderful news.

If your favorite Halloween movie is the 1993 Disney cult classic “Hocus Pocus,” you will be charmed and delighted to find the Sanderson sisters are returning to the big screen in honor of the film’s 30th anniversary.

“For 30 years the Sanderson sisters have been casting spells, now see them back on the big screen for a limited time as we celebrate the 30th anniversary of Hocus Pocus,” read a statement on AMC’s website. “Conjured up by some unsuspecting pranksters, a tricky trio of 300-year-old witches set out to cast a spell on the town and reclaim their youth.”

The film starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, and a young Thora Birch will enchant movie theaters for a limited time, starting on Oct. 6.

If you’d rather stay home, you can also stream the original movie and its sequel “Hocus Pocus 2” on Disney+.

Tickets for the 30th-anniversary screenings are available at AMC theaters.

Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here.