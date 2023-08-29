FILE- This June 12, 2013 file photo shows the amusement park at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Luna Park in Coney Island will be a destination to enjoy fun-filled Halloween and winter festivities with family and friends this year.

The amusement park in Brooklyn announced the dates for its annual Halloween Harvest event as well as a new winter celebration.

Halloween Harvest will be held from Friday, Sept. 22 to Sunday, Oct. 29. It will feature trick-or-treating, a pumpkin patch, pumpkin decorating, tractor racing and more. It will also offer Halloween-themed treats like pumpkin spiced funnel cake, pumpkin spiced gelato and “Spooky Churros,” just to name a few.

“Nothing beats autumn in New York and Halloween Harvest at Luna Park each year, a cherished tradition offering visitors the chance to create memories with family and friends that will last a lifetime,” said Alessandro Zamperla, president and CEO of Central Amusement International Inc.

Luna Park will also be hosting Frost Fest, a new winter celebration this year. It will be held from Saturday, Nov. 18 to Jan. 7, 2024.

Frost Fest will feature a skating rink, select rides, holiday lights and decorations, photos with Santa, holiday shopping, festive foods and more.

“We are excited to announce our first annual Frost Fest at Luna Park, extending our offerings throughout the winter months and inviting our neighbors near and far to partake in holiday activities fun for the whole family,” Zamperla said.

