NEW YORK (PIX11) — Outdoor events in the summer are popular and performers practice in all kinds of places, and June is the official “New York Music Month.”

Concerts have been scheduled around the city. For the first time, free rehearsal space is available in every borough for performers.

Lush Music Rehearsal Studio in the South Bronx was established in 2015 and is welcoming new artists as part of music month. It’s a completely self-service space.

The city focused on expanding the offerings to all five boroughs this year. Greenwich House Music School is offering free space in Manhattan in June.

Rachel Black is the director of Greenwich House Music School, which was founded in 1905.

“It has always been a part of the mission to offer affordable space going back decades, and decades and decades. Music can turn your day around,” Black said.

Bria Skonberg’s trumpet sounds and Nour Harkati strums his guitar at Greenwich House Music School.

“This opportunity is great. You can rehearse for free and perform and introduce your work,” Harkati said.

Anne del Castillo is commissioner of Mayor Eric Adams’ Office of Media & Entertainment. She’s proud to see free rehearsal space offered in all the boroughs this year.

“We have music in all five boroughs. Music Month is a celebration and not just for the musicians. But for everybody to take advantage of the music created here,” Commissioner del Castillo said.

It’s the sixth year of Music Month. Contact the studios for information on reserving space.