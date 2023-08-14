NEW YORK (PIX11) — Comedian Dave Chappelle will take the stage for four shows at Madison Square Garden next week.

The New York City shows for the “Dave Chappelle Live Tour” are set for Aug. 22, 23, 25, and 26, according to organizers. Chappelle added two more shows at the Garden after tickets for the first two shows went on sale in late July.

The first two shows are sold out but tickets were still available for the other nights, as of Monday afternoon, according to Ticketmaster and MSG Entertainment.

At Chappelle’s request, the shows will be device free. No cellphones, cameras, or recording devices will be allowed inside the arena, organizers said.

Fans will have to put their phones and smartwatches in secured Yondr pouches that will be unlocked after the show. If guests need to use their phones, they can unlock them at the Yondr stations in the lobby, organizers said.