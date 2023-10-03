QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – The Foo Fighters will begin their latest North American tour at Citi Field in Queens next summer, Live Nation announced on Tuesday.

The “Everything or Nothing at All” tour starts with a doubleheader on July 17 and July 19, 2024.

The Pretenders and Mammoth WVH will join as opening acts for the Grammy Award-winning group on July 17. The Hives, Amyl, and The Sniffers will open for the Foo Fighters on July 19, according to Live Nation.

This is the first headline tour for The Foo Fighter since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in 2022. The tour is in support of the band’s 11th studio album released in June, titled “But Here We Are.”

Tickets for the Citi Field shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Presale information can be found at foofighters.com

Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here.