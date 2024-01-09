NEW YORK (PIX11) – One of the city’s biggest cultural celebrations has announced its festivities for 2024.

The 26th annual Chinatown Lunar New Year Parade is set to kick off on Feb. 25. This year is the year of the dragon, which symbolizes power, luck and honor.

The parade steps off at 1 p.m. from Mott and Canal streets and ends on Grand Street. There will also be festival booths in Chinatown during the celebration.

A state bill passed over the summer marks the Lunar New Year as a holiday for all New York public schools.

A firecracker festival will be held on Feb. 10 at Sara D. Roosevelt Park on Grand Street, which is the day of the Lunar New Year.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.