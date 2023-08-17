NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s been two years since Novak Djokovic played at the U.S. Open, but fans can catch the legend and other tennis stars for free at U.S. Open Fan Week.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner and other top ATP players, like defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, and the top-ranked WTA players will be practicing at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens ahead of the U.S. Open, organizers said.

Fans can catch the practices and the qualifying rounds for free from Aug. 22-27. Each day will feature a different tennis-related event. Visitors have to register for a Fan Access Pass.

One of the highlights of Fan Week is Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day on Aug. 26. Djokovic, Alcaraz, Coco Gauff, and Ben Shelton will be entertaining young fans in Arthur Ashe Stadium, organizers said. Pop duo Crash Adams, K-Pop artist AleXa, Disney Channel’s Issac Ryan Brown and Danielle Jalade, TikTok superstars McKenzi Brooke and Reif Harrison will be performing.

There will be other kids’ activities, like face painting, juggling, storytelling, and hair braiding and beading, around the USTA site. Kids’ Day runs from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Those who don’t snag a selfie or autograph after a practice session can try again when players take the microphone at the Fan Week Center Stage on Friday, Aug. 25. The players will be signing autographs after their appearance, organizers said.

The U.S. Open kicks off on Aug. 28.