BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — MTA is giving people the chance to purchase rare MTA collectibles at a South Brooklyn pop-up shop.

“On December 13, 14, and 15, New Yorkers with a flair for local transit finds will get to purchase subway signs, grabholds and other rare transit collectibles” the agency posted on Twitter.

Attendees must RSVP for a one-hour shopping slot to receive the address for the event, the agency said.

The outdoor sale will go from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day, and is pickup only. A few more caveats, organizers will accept only Visa and Mastercard for payments and participants have to email a signed waiver or bring it to to event.

To RSVP to the event, visit here.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.