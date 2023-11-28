NEW YORK (PIX11) – Busta Rhymes will be returning to his old stomping ground in Brooklyn when he performs at the Brooklyn Paramount in April 2024.

The hip-hop heavyweight will embark on a new North American tour starting in March for his latest studio effort “Blockbusta.” Known for his high-energy performances, distinct flow, and lyrics, Rhymes will close his tour in Brooklyn on April 21.

Presale tickets for Citi cardholders begin Tuesday. General ticket sales start Friday at 10 a.m. on the Live Nation website.

Rhymes will also have special guests on select dates. Rhymes has previously collaborated with big names like Janet Jackson, Kendrick Lamar, A Tribe Called Quest, and Redman throughout his career. For updates on special guests, follow Busta Rhymes on his social media platforms.

Live Nation is offering VIP packages and experiences for fans on this tour. Some packages will include an individual meet and greet, photo opportunities, autographed items, early entry with priority access to the floor, and a Q&A with Busta Rhymes.

BUSTA RHYMES 2024 TOUR DATES 3/13 San Francisco, CA The Masonic 3/15 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium 3/16 Anaheim, CA House of Blues 3/17 San Diego, CA SOMA 3/19 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues 3/20 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren 3/22 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium 3/24 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom 3/26 Austin, TX Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater 3/28 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall 3/30 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy 4/1 Orlando, FL House of Blues 4/2 Miami Beach, FL Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre 4/4 Raleigh, NC The Ritz 4/5 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore Charlotte 4/7 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore Philadelphia 4/8 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore Silver Spring 4/9 Boston, MA House of Blues 4/11 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit 4/12 Toronto, ON HISTORY 4/14 Chicago, IL Radius Chicago 4/17 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works 4/18 Cincinnati, OH Andrew J. Brady Music Center 4/21 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Paramount

