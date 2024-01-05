MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Bumper cars on ice are returning to Bryant Park.

Visitors are invited to slide, spin and bump in cars on the ice rink at the park’s Winter Village starting on Jan. 12.

You can ride the bumper cars until March 2 and they’re available seven days a week.

Tickets start at $20 for visitors ages 7 and older and can be found here.

