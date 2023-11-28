MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The holiday spirit is in full swing at Bryant Park’s annual Tree Lighting in Manhattan on Tuesday.

The free event will feature guest hosts, performances from world-class skaters, fireworks, and more. While the show is open to the public, space is limited. Entry will begin at 4 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis.

Also, The Rink will close early at 2:30 p.m. for the tree lighting. Public skating resumes right after the show, around 6:50 p.m.

For more information on the show, visit here.

