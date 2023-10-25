NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers can grab a cheesesteak or some Mexican hot sauce while doing some early holiday shopping when the Bank of America Bryant Park Winter Village opens later this week.

The popular outdoor market featuring over 190 vendors officially opens for the season on Friday. The Rink at Bryant Park will open the same day.

A new addition is expected to debut in late November, making it the largest Winter Village ever, organizers said. The new section will be located off 40th Street and will have stands from a floral boutique, RKNYC jewelry, and clothing made of Peruvian alpaca.

The returning favorites include Cheesesteaks by Truffleist, hot sauce from Cantina Royale, and candles by 5th and Madison.

The shops close on Jan. 2.