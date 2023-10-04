BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Starting next month, you’ll be able to ice skate near the Brooklyn Bridge with the Manhattan skyline in the background, BSE Global and IMG announced on Wednesday.

Glide at Brooklyn Bridge Park will open on Nov. 15.

“Ice skating beside the Brooklyn Bridge has been part of the plan since before park construction began in 2008, and we’re thrilled to see this coming to life, providing long-awaited winter recreation against a beautiful and historic backdrop,” said Eric Landau, Brooklyn Bridge Park president. “We’re especially excited to offer some reduced and free skate sessions for NYC residents, and we want to thank BSE Global and IMG for their commitment to this project and our partnership.”

Glide at Brooklyn Bridge Park will be open for its first season until March 2024. The ice rink offers spectacular views of the Manhattan skyline. Food and beverage items will be available for purchase.

Tickets for New York City’s newest ice rink will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. For information on ticketing and other plans, New Yorkers can go to glidebk.com.

Glide also plans to offer 12,000 free tickets to local residents throughout the season, courtesy of Brooklyn Bridge Park. Free tickets will be available in limited quantities every Sunday from 9 – 11 a.m. and on Tuesday afternoons from 4 – 6 p.m.

