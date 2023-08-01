NEW YORK (PIX11) – Get ready for the Sein-ebration of a lifetime: the Brooklyn Cyclones will be holding its annual Seinfeld Night on Aug. 19.

The team will be giving away free George Costanza bobbleheads to the first 2,500 fans who show up to the event. John O’Hurley, the actor who played J. Peterman, will also be in attendance to sign autographs and take photos with fans.

A Seinfeld-themed buffet will also be offered at the Del Boca Brooklyn Rooftop. There will also be games based on Seinfeld, like the Elaine Dancing Contest.

The Cyclones will play the Hudson Valley Renegades. Gear worn during the game will be auctioned off for charity.