NEW YORK (PIX11) – A skin-crawling show of love is making its return for another Valentine’s Day in New York City.

The Bronx Zoo is letting the public symbolically name one of its 10,000 Madagascar hissing cockroaches after your valentine.

For a $15 donation, your loved one will get a certificate announcing that a cockroach has been named in their honor. For a $35 donation, patrons can have a romantic Valentine’s virtual encounter with one of the cockroaches and a surprise animal guest.

Cockroach-themed socks and plush dolls are also available for larger donations. The “name a roach” Valentine’s program first started in 2011, with some people naming the roaches after their exes or even in-laws.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.