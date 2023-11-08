NEW YORK (PIX11) — Vendors from the Bronx Night Market will be hosting a food pop-up to spice things up at the New York Botanical Garden this holiday season.

The pop-up begins on Nov. 17th starting at 5 p.m., and continues with specific dates later on.

Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy a “curated selection of the most popular food concepts in the city while visiting NYBG GLOW and the Holiday Train Show after hours,” organizers said.

Visitors can expect a rotating selection of vendors such as Downeast Lobstah, Cuzin’s Duzin, La Braza, Tacos El Guero, Perros Locos, Lechon Bae, Treat Yourself Jerk, The Fried Kitchen and more.

“Our ongoing partnership with the New York Botanical Garden amplifies one of the city’s most beloved holiday season attractions,” said Beatriz Torres, the communications director for MHG Events.

For the full list of vendors and more information, click here.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.