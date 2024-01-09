NEW YORK (PIX11) – Tickets went on sale Tuesday for Broadway Week, where you’ll be able to buy two tickets for the price of one.

The tickets are good for performances during Broadway Week, which will be held from Jan. 16 to Feb. 4.

Here are the shows that will be participating in Broadway Week deals:

The Lion King

Hamilton

Wicked

The Book of Mormon

Chicago

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Prayer for the French Republic

A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical

Hadestown

Sweeney Todd

Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Six: The Musical

Back to the Future

Gutenberg! The Musical!

Harmony

Spamalot

Kimberly Akimbo

MJ The Musical

Days of Wine and Roses

&Juliet

How to Dance in Ohio

For more information on how to buy tickets, click here.

