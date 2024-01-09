NEW YORK (PIX11) – Tickets went on sale Tuesday for Broadway Week, where you’ll be able to buy two tickets for the price of one.
The tickets are good for performances during Broadway Week, which will be held from Jan. 16 to Feb. 4.
Here are the shows that will be participating in Broadway Week deals:
- The Lion King
- Hamilton
- Wicked
- The Book of Mormon
- Chicago
- Moulin Rouge! The Musical
- Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
- Prayer for the French Republic
- A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical
- Hadestown
- Sweeney Todd
- Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
- Six: The Musical
- Back to the Future
- Gutenberg! The Musical!
- Harmony
- Spamalot
- Kimberly Akimbo
- MJ The Musical
- Days of Wine and Roses
- &Juliet
- How to Dance in Ohio
For more information on how to buy tickets, click here.
