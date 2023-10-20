MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The Broadway musical “Six” is getting special recognition this year.

The musical, which follows the six wives of Henry VIII, is getting a special exhibit at the Museum of Broadway in Manhattan next month.

Opening on Nov. 6, “Six: The Royal Gallery” will feature Tony award-winning costumes, set installations, fan art, and listening stations. Guests will also get the chance to sit on the “six” throne for photos.

For more information on the exhibit, visit this website.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.