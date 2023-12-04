BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The Jay-Z “Book of HOV” exhibit at the Brooklyn Public Library will be closed after Monday.

The exhibit’s closing on Dec. 4 coincides with the music mogul’s 54th birthday.

“The Book of HOV” exhibit was created by Roc Nation to celebrate the life and work of Brooklyn native Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter. The exhibit spans the rapper’s iconic career from the Marcy Houses to the Hall of Fame.

The free exhibit is spread throughout two floors of the Central Library.

Find more information about the exhibit on the Brooklyn Public Library website.