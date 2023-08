NEW YORK (PIX11) – The creatures stirring at Blood Manor are set to emerge from hibernation at the end of September.

If you’re curious about what goes bump in the night, you’ll want to visit the staple haunted house in New York City between Sept. 29 through Nov. 4.

It will be celebrating 20 years in the Big Apple with three new spooky rooms. The new rooms are based on original storylines and themes, organizers said.

Tickets are available online or at the door.