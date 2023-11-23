NEW YORK (PIX11) – The year’s most anticipated shopping day, Black Friday, is nearly here.

Hundreds of thousands around the country will flock to department stores, malls, you name it – to score some big deals on hot items. Some will be treating themselves, while others will be knocking Christmas shopping off of their to-do lists.

Before you head out to the stores, here are some things you should know:

What time does Black Friday start?

Well, that depends on when the store you’re looking to shop at opens. Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Macy’s will all open their doors at 6 a.m.

Kohl’s will be opening its doors a little earlier at 5 a.m. Marshalls and TJ Maxx are expected to let shoppers in starting at 7 a.m.

Is Black Friday a bank holiday?

Black Friday isn’t a bank holiday, which means most banks should be open during their regular hours. Thanksgiving, however, is considered a bank holiday, meaning banks were closed during their regular hours.

How long do Black Friday deals last?

In recent years, Black Friday deals tend to go live online before the anticipated shopping day. If you have a little free time on Thanksgiving, you could knock out some of your holiday shopping.

Searching for “Black Friday deals” on Google will show discounts from stores like Walmart, Target, Best Buy and more.

What about Cyber Monday?

While Black Friday is considered one of the most anticipated shopping days, Cyber Monday would probably come in second. If you want to avoid any possible chaos during Black Friday shopping, you might want to wait until after the weekend.

Cyber Monday deals tend to go live the day of, on Nov. 25.