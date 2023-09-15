Aerial view of Mountain Forests with Brilliant Fall Colors in Autumn at Sunrise, Adirondacks, New York, New England

NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — The leaves in New York State are officially starting to change and according to a Cornell University expert, this years foliage will be bright and beautiful.

Thanks to a wet summer in the Northeast, Art DeGaetano, director of the Northeast Regional Climate Center and a Cornell University professor of earth and atmospheric sciences, says that we could be in for some good fall foliage this year.

With the release of I Love NY’s first fall foliage report on Wednesday, DeGaetano is weighing in on how this year’s weather may impact leaf-peeping. saying the rain this summer has set up a beautiful foliage scene this fall.

“The summer of 2023 generally saw normal temperatures with western parts of the region tending slightly below (up to -2 F) normal and temperatures up to 2 F above normal, particularly in northern New England. Summer 2023 also tended to be wetter than normal, with places like Albany, N.Y. seeing the wettest summer on record and places like Boston seeing almost twice the normal June to August rainfall. To the south in the Mid-Atlantic and West Virginia, drier than normal conditions characterized the summer of 2023,” said DeGaetano.

According to SmokyMountains.com fall foliage map, New York will see peak foliage around the end of the first week of October.

DeGaetano says that summers with lots of sunny days and adequate moisture are the ideal conditions to bring out vibrant foliage in the fall.

At this time of year, we will be seeing sunny days and cool nights to kick off the fall colors, which is not quite what we have been seeing at the beginning of September.

“The next couple of weeks look like they may live up to these expectations! So, barring any big storms that may blow the leaves from the trees, the fall 2023 foliage season is on track provide some nice leaf-peeping opportunities!” said DeGaetano.

If you’re wondering where the best spots are for fall foliage, NewsChannel 9 has created a list according to I Love NY’s report.

Best places in NYS to see fall foliage according to I Love NY

Adirondack Scenic Railroad (Old Forge) Erie Canal Cruises Rustic Ridge Winery Maple Hill Golf Club Belhurst Fly Creek Cider Mill & Orchard and Snack Barn Brewery Ommegang Watkins Glen State Park Delaware Otsego Audubon Society Sanctuary Oquaga Creek State Park Hyde Hall Covered Bridge Salmon River Wild Center and Wild Walk Adirondack High Peaks Wilderness Area Robert G. Wehle State Park Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Historic Site Tibbetts Point Lighthouse Thousand Islands Winery Boldt Castle Gore Mountain Adirondack Extreme Adventure Course John Boyd Thacher State Park Saratoga National Historical Park (Saratoga Battlefield) Letchworth State Park Canandaigua Lake Wine Trail Allegany State Park-Red House Area Whiteface Mountain Rushford Lake

Don’t see your favorite spot to view fall foliage in New York listed? Let us know!

If there is another place in New York that you know has a great view of the fall foliage, please email the name or location and other information to our digital team, here.