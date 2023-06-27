The Bergen County Movies and Music in the Park Summer Series is set to return this July. (Handout)

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) –The Bergen County Movies and Music in the Park Summer Series is set to return this July.

This year, the series is set to feature 26 events at five locations across Bergen County beginning July 6. Concerts and movies are free to the public and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, and blankets for viewing.

Four of the summer concerts will be held at The Stage at Riverside County Park–South, a brand-new community performance space.

Here is the full movie and concert schedule:



Movie Schedule (All movies start at sunset, approximately 8:30 p.m.)

Van Saun County Park

Friday, July 14 – Marcel: The Shell with Shoes On (Rated PG)

Friday, July 21 – Vivo (Rated PG)

Friday, July 28 – DC League of Super-Pets (Rated PG)

Friday, August 4 – The Bad Guys (Rated PG)

Wednesday, August 9 – Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Rated PG-13)

Friday, August 11 – Strange World (Rated PG)

Wednesday, Aug. 16 – Top Gun: Maverick (Rated PG-13)

Friday, Aug. 18 – Turning Red (Rated PG)

Wednesday, Aug. 23 – The Woman King (Rated PG-13)

Friday, A. 25 – Space Jam: A New Legacy (Rated PG)

Darlington Lake

Wednesday, July 12 – Where the Crawdads Sing (Rated PG-13)

Wednesday, July 19 – Jungle Cruise (Rated PG-13)

Riverside County Park–South

Wednesday, July 26 – Black Adam (Rated PG-13)

Wednesday, August 2 – Jurassic World Dominion (Rated PG-13)

Concert Schedule

The Amphitheater at Overpeck County Park

Thursday, July 20, 7:00pm – Mushmouth (Biggest Hits of the ‘70s, ‘80s, & ‘90s)

Thursday, July 27, 7:00pm – David Cedeño & His Orchestra (Variety of Latin Music)

Thursday, Aug. 3, 7:00pm – The Chiclettes (Tribute to Decades of Female Artists)

Thursday, Aug. 10, 7:00pm – Here’s Elton (Tribute to Elton John)

The Stage at Riverside County Park–South

Thursday, July 6, 7:00pm – The Launch (Tribute to Boston, Styx, & Queen)

Tuesday, July 11, 7:00pm – Stan Zizka’s Del Satins (Doo-Wop)

Tuesday, July 25, 7:00pm – Let’s Groove Tonight (Tribute to Earth, Wind, & Fire)

Tuesday, Aug. 8, 7:00pm – The Ronald Reagans: Big ‘80s Show (Biggest Hits of the ‘80s)

Music at the Barn

Sunday, July 30, 4:00pm – Dean Shot & His Dynamic Band (Jump Blues)

Sunday, Aug.27, 4:00pm – Matt Chertkoff Trio & Houston Person (Jazz)

Sunday, Sept. 17, 4:00pm – Crash Gordon & Debra Dynamite with Dave Del Monte (Rockabilly)

Sunday, Oct. 24, 1:00pm – The Cider Barn Band (13th Annual Bluegrass & Cider)