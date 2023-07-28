BED-STUY, Brooklyn (PIX11) – STooPS BedStuy is returning to Bed-Stuy on July 29 with an art crawl featuring dance, music, spoken word, theater, and other fun events for the family.

STooPS Art Crawl will also hold a street fair for the first time this year with games and local vendors.

Performers include dancer J Bouey, rapper Rob Cave Jr., youth dancers drumline Dragonfly and more. The event will be hosted by Koku, a writer, producer and the host of the KokuTV YouTube channel.

Organizers said the theme of this year’s art crawl is “What if Bed-Stuy was a Black Utopia?”, which seeks to highlight the Black residents of Bed-Stuy who transformed the neighborhood into what it is today.

“Over our 10-year journey, STooPS has created a pathway for artists to share their talent in their own neighborhood; local businesses and community organizations to be highlighted; and neighbors to connect with these important community entities and each other,” said STooPS founder Kendra J. Ross. “The essence of STooPS is creating connections.”

The art crawl will start at The Garden of Hope at 392 Hancock St. and held from noon to 7 p.m.

