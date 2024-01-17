NEW YORK (PIX11) — Nicki Minaj has added more tri-state area dates to her Pink Friday 2 World Tour.
Barbz have more chances to see their favorite rapper, who is known for her quick flow and outlandish style.
In addition to a previously announced Brooklyn show in April, Minaj will also play at the Prudential Center in Newark on March 28 and at Madison Square Garden on March 30.
Her international tour is in support of her latest album “Pink Friday 2,” which is her first album in five years.
Minaj has more than 25 stops in North America and Europe. She will also be making festival appearances at the Rolling Loud Festival and the Dreamville Festival.
Tickets for the newly added dates go on sale Friday.
PINK FRIDAY 2 WORLD TOUR DATES:
- Fri Mar 01 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
- Sun Mar 03 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Fri Mar 08 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
- Sun Mar 10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Wed Mar 13 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
- Fri Mar 15 – Inglewood, CA – Rolling Loud California*
- Mon Mar 18 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
- Wed Mar 20 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Fri Mar 22 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
- Tue Mar 26 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
- Thu Mar 28 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
- Fri Mar 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
- Sat Mar 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Mon Apr 01 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
- Tue Apr 02 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
- Thu Apr 04 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- Fri Apr 05 – Hartford, CT – XL Center
- Sun Apr 07 – Raleigh, NC – Dreamville Festival*
- Wed Apr 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Fri Apr 12 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
- Sat Apr 13 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
- Wed Apr 17 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
- Thu Apr 18 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- Sat Apr 20 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- Wed Apr 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Sat Apr 27 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
- Thu May 02 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
- Thu May 09 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
- Sat May 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
- Sun May 12 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
- Sat May 25 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live
- Sun May 26 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena
- Tue May 28 – London, UK – The O2
- Sat Jun 01 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
- Sun Jun 02 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
- Wed Jun 05 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
- Fri Jun 07 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes Benz Arena
*Festival Performance