MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Edge, the popular sky-high observation deck at Hudson Yards in Manhattan, has unveiled a new autumn-themed immersive experience.

“Autumn in the Sky” is a new installation that allows Edge visitors to take in fall foliage as they walk through an autumnal tunnel that leads to views of the New York City skyline.

The installation was created by floral designer Ivie Joy, who was also behind the “Sky Bloom” experience at Edge.

Edge, located at 30 Hudson Yards, offers a 360-degree view of New York City’s skyline, as well as an outdoor viewing area featuring a glass floor.

“While Edge is known for offering the best views of the city, our year-round celebrations and immersive experiences keep visitors coming back time and again…” said Jason Horkin, the vice president of Hudson Yards Experiences.

Finn Hoogensen is a digital journalist who has covered local news for more than five years. He has been with PIX11 News since 2022. See more of his work here.