NEW YORK (PIX11) — Get ready Concert Barbie!

Danish dance-pop group AQUA is kicking off their Barbie World Tour this fall, and they’re set to perform in New York City.

The band will head to New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom on Saturday, Dec. 9, and the tour begins in Seattle on Nov. 12. Tickets go on sale on this Friday, at 10 a.m.

The tour comes as AQUA’s 1997 hit “Barbie Girl” has been revitalized with the summer blockbuster “Barbie” movie. Other notable singles from their debut album, “Aquarium,” include “Turn Back Time” and “Doctor Jones.”

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.