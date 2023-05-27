LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — There was another spectacular air show over at Jones Beach in Long Island.

It happens every year and it never disappoints, now in its 19th year, there are no words to describe the death-defying feats of the US Air Force Thunderbirds.

The twists, the turns and the dips and everything in between brought so many oohs and aahs from the crowd of tens of thousands at Jones Beach.

These F-16 fighting falcons, known as vipers, have closing speeds faster than one-thousand miles per hour. They can climb 30-thousand feet per minute.

This is the 70th anniversary of the Thunderbirds flying on Memorial Day Weekend, “What they do takes a lot of practice,” said Captain Kaity Toner, of The US Air Force.

“They’re experienced fighter pilots for six to seven years. They have flown more than 750 hours in their jets before they come to us. They practice twice a day and sometimes they fly 18 inches apart,” she added.

Before the Thunderbirds took the skies, more than a dozen new members of the US Air Force were sworn into service at Jones Beach.

There were proud family members taking pictures, with tears in their eyes. The Schneider family from Lake Ronkonkoma was one of them.

“It’s really an honor because my father was part of the Navy,” said 17-year-old Iluvia Schneider. “I wanted to contribute something to my country to the military. It’s really great,” she added.

Her proud father, Menelique Schneider, added “I can’t put into words how proud I am.”

“I’m emotional, trying to hold the tears but I’m very proud,” added her mother, Noemi Schneider.

This being Memorial Day Weekend, so many attending the Beth Page Air Show waved flags and thanked members of the military for their service.

“These people sacrifice their lives in the Service to give us our freedom,” Smile Urena, a Jones Beach visitor, told PIX11 News. “We need to thank them a whole lot,” he added.

“Amazing, absolutely amazing,” Cindy Arena, a Jones Beach visitor, told PIX11 News.

“The precision they fly, it’s unbelievable,” she added.

The Bethpage air show will continue on Sunday.