NEW YORK (PIX11) – A new AMC program offering discounted tickets comes with a “surprise twist”: You won’t know what movie you’re seeing until showtime.

Tickets for AMC’s Screen Unseen cost $5 plus tax. The movie’s Motion Picture Association rating will be revealed before showtime, AMC said.

The first Screen Unseen screening will take place on Monday. New York City theaters that will offer the discount include:

AMC Lincoln Square 13

AMC Magic Johnson Harlem 9

AMC Empire 25

AMC 34th Street 14

AMC Kips Bay 15

New Jersey residents can head to AMC Newport Centre 11 in Jersey City and AMC Jersey Gardens 20 in Elizabeth.

Spoiler alert: The runtime for Monday’s mystery movie is an hour and 49 minutes and the film is rated PG-13. The showing will begin at 7 p.m.

Moviegoers can also share their thoughts on the film after the showing — use the hashtag #AMCScreenUnseen on X — for a chance to win a film fanatic prize pack.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

