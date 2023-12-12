WHIPPANY, N.J. (PIX11) — The Polar Express is bringing the joy of the holidays to New Jersey with a magical train ride.

Passengers on the train will be treated to hot chocolate, dancing chefs, and a book reading of “The Polar Express” starting this Saturday.

The Polar Express runs through Dec. 29, but tickets have already sold out. Be sure to keep an eye out for any openings here.

