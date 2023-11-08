MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Calling all dog lovers — AKC’s annual showcase Meet the Breeds is returning to New York City for another year.

Meet the Breeds will return to the Jacob Javits Center in Manhattan on Jan. 27 and 28, 2024. Attendees will have the chance to meet and play with hundreds of adorable dogs and puppies while learning which breed fits their lifestyle

Meet the Breeds will also give dog enthusiasts the chance to:

Meet and play with more than 100 different dog breeds

Discover new breeds and talk to experts to determine what breeds work for their lifestyle

Learn about responsible pet ownership

See many fun and entertaining demonstrations of dog sports and working dogs exhibiting their skills

Participate in games and photo opportunities with the whole family, including a Kid’s Zone with crafts, fun, and games

“The Javits Center provides the incredible space to create a one-of-a-kind experience and offers the public opportunities to learn from breed experts representing their dogs and clubs and see exciting demonstrations of canine athleticism,” said AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo.

The organizers of the event have warned participants to leave their pets at home and no outside pets are allowed inside the venue.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 20, and general admission tickets are $35.

For more information on AKC Meet the Breeds, please visit www.akc.org/meetthebreeds.