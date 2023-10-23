PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. (PIX11) – Anyone looking to adopt a dog can look no further! Adoptable pups dressed up for Halloween will be parading on Long Island on Tuesday.

The parade, which starts at 1 p.m. at South Bayles Avenue in Port Washington, is hosted by North Shore Animal League America. It will feature both older dogs and dogs who have been in the shelter for a long time.

Interested adopters can still meet with staff during the parade if they spot a pup they want to take home.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.