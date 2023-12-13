BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Brooklyn nonprofit cafe cat is combining Taylor Swift and adorable cats for a Swift-themed party on Wednesday.

In honor of Taylor Swift’s birthday and Swift named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year, Brooklyn Cafe Cat decided to recognize 13 “Cat of the Year” finalists.

Each adoptable cat has a magazine cover photoshoot with Swiftie-themed names, like Karma, Travis, and Fearless. The cafe will host a Taylor Swift Birthday Party from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. where fans can come meet these cover stars.

Attendees are encouraged to donate to the Brooklyn Cat Cafe and are urged to come dress as their favorite era.

