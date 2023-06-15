A Pop in the City installation in Greeley Square Park in Manhattan. (credit: Pop in the City)

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Take a ride down a giant inflatable slide and enter another world – all without leaving Manhattan.

The immersive Pop in the City experience will take over a portion of Herald Square in Midtown this summer.

The pop-up features a series of interconnected inflatable domes that span 120 feet in length. Once you enter through the inflatable slide, you’ll find giant ball pits, cutting-edge visual effects, fun music and 200 glittering disco balls.

“Pop in the City is a colorful and energetic burst of family fun in the heart of NYC!” organizers said. “Enter Pop in the City’s unique wonderland via a giant slide and prepare to explore the walkways, take thrilling slides, and dive into a giant immersive ball pit, among other surprises.”

The pop-up is meant for people of all ages. Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

(credit: Pop in the City) (credit: Pop in the City) (credit: Pop in the City)

Pop in the City will run from June 30 through Sept. 3. It will be open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Tickets start at $22 per person. Ticket sales begin June 20 at 12 p.m., but folks can join a waiting list now. For more information, click here.