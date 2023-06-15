NEW YORK (PIX11) – Take a ride down a giant inflatable slide and enter another world – all without leaving Manhattan.
The immersive Pop in the City experience will take over a portion of Herald Square in Midtown this summer.
The pop-up features a series of interconnected inflatable domes that span 120 feet in length. Once you enter through the inflatable slide, you’ll find giant ball pits, cutting-edge visual effects, fun music and 200 glittering disco balls.
“Pop in the City is a colorful and energetic burst of family fun in the heart of NYC!” organizers said. “Enter Pop in the City’s unique wonderland via a giant slide and prepare to explore the walkways, take thrilling slides, and dive into a giant immersive ball pit, among other surprises.”
The pop-up is meant for people of all ages. Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
Pop in the City will run from June 30 through Sept. 3. It will be open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
Tickets start at $22 per person. Ticket sales begin June 20 at 12 p.m., but folks can join a waiting list now. For more information, click here.