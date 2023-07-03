NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tuesday will see fireworks light up the sky over the East River with the country’s largest and greatest pyrotechnics display. While a lot of people in our region are eager to see the show in the night sky, some city leaders are also encouraging people to do so safely.

It will be the 47th fireworks celebration produced by Macy’s. Its executive producer, Will Coss, said in an interview that this year’s extravaganza would significantly set itself apart from its predecessors.

“Seventy percent of the 60,000 shells and effects that are gonna go up across 25 minutes will be brand new to the skies of New York City,” Coss said. “That 70 percent is going to have a variety of animations, a variety of effects, and a variety of color hues shifting in time as they make their way down to the water’s edge.”

He also said that music would play a massive role as an accompaniment to the sparkly night sky. A highlight of the music will be a sky-high tribute to the late legend Tina Turner.

“We’re going to have more than a mile-long, golden-hued fireworks experience for over three minutes,” Coss said, “and that will be accompanied by a few very special vocalists.”

He said that the names of the musicians featured in that tribute remain a surprise.

“There are a couple of vocalists and instrumentalists that have shared the stage with Tina Turner herself,” he hinted.

PIX11 News encountered a variety of people who were looking forward to seeing the fireworks show in person.

One couple, who lives a block from the East River in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, said it’s a cherished tradition for them.

“We’re usually the only ones on our roof, and all the other roofs are crowded with like 100 people,” the husband said.

Another Brooklynite, Claire Jones, said she’d be on a rooftop farther away from the waterfront. That was no matter, she said. “You can still see it from all up and down the river — they’re beautiful,” she said about the fireworks.

Meanwhile, law enforcement is also preparing for the pyrotechnics party and the hundreds of thousands of people who come out to see it all in person. Assistant Chief Judith Harrison, who leads the NYPD’s counterterrorism unit, said at a news conference Monday afternoon that the department will by no means be taking a holiday on Independence Day.

“The majority of our assets will be visible, but understandably there will be some assets that are not visible, for obvious reasons,” Chief Harrison said, “but rest assured, they will be out there. We will deploy plainclothes teams, heavy weapons teams, bomb squad response teams, drone detection and interdiction teams, and radiation detection equipment.”

She wasn’t the only city government leader discussing staying safe on the Fourth.

Jimmy Oddo, the city’s Department of Buildings commissioner, warned New Yorkers to watch fireworks wisely wherever they view them.

“Don’t become the July 5th story that we all read and go, ‘That had to be horrible,'” he said.

He said that his department was advising New York residents and visitors to only be on rooftops with decks approved by city inspectors and with barriers that don’t allow anyone near their edges. He also advised people not to go up on roofs through emergency doors. They need to remain closed at all times.

Instead, he encouraged people to watch the fireworks from public viewing areas along the East River.

A full map of all the Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens sites is here.