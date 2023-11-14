HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — The 30th anniversary of the Harlem Holiday Lights kicked off in a big way Tuesday night.

With flashing lights and blaring dance music, 15 floats weaved their way through the neighborhood to kick off the holiday season.

The traditional holiday lights span 125th, and this year, there are also five “Singing Trees.”

The lights react to music and seem to “dance.”

“When the trees hear the sounds, the lights change, the colors change. We unite to kick off the holiday season in Harlem. This event allows those in Harlem to showcase the best of who they are,” said Barbara Askins, the President and CEO of the 125th Street Business Improvement District.

The BID said the festive holiday lights help encourage people to shop locally on the commercial strip.