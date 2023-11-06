MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — All aboard! Ride in style like it’s the 1930s this holiday season in New York City.

The Holiday Nostalgia Rides will return in December, running every Saturday until the new year.

The New York Transit Museum will roll out the R1/9 train cars with an Art Deco aesthetic. The trains feature rattan seats, paddle ceiling fans, incandescent light bulbs, roll signs, and period advertisements. The train cars are inspired by Billy Strayhorn’s iconic “Take the A Train.”

The vintage trains will run on the uptown F and downtown D lines in Manhattan. F trains will depart from the uptown Second Avenue station in Lower Manhattan at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. D trains will depart from the downtown 145th Street station at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m.

Holiday Nostalgia Trains will make stops at:

Second Avenue

Broadway-Lafayette Street

West Fourth Street – Washington Square

34th Street – Herald Square

42nd Street – Bryant Park

47th – 50th Streets – Rockefeller Center

59th Street – Columbus Circle

125th Street

145th Street

Seventh Avenue

The MTA noted that on Dec. 2, the train will be utilizing the uptown D platform at 145th Street.

