Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) blasted a pro-Palestine rally in New York City over the weekend as promoting “bigotry” amid the ongoing fighting between Israel and Hamas.

Supporters for Israel and Palestine gathered in demonstrations across the country after Hamas launched a massive attack against Israel Saturday. Groups supporting Palestinians gathered in Times Square — a demonstration that was also denounced by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) and Mayor Eric Adams (D).

“It should not be hard to shut down hatred and antisemitism where we see it. That is a core tenet of solidarity,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a statement obtained by The Hill.

“The bigotry and callousness expressed in Times Square on Sunday were unacceptable and harmful in this devastating moment. It also did not speak for the thousands of New Yorkers who are capable of rejecting both Hamas’ horrifying attacks against innocent civilians as well as the grave injustices and violence Palestinians face under occupation,” she said.

Adams and Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) also blasted the demonstration after it was met with criticism.

“At a moment when innocent people are being slaughtered and children kidnapped in Israel, it is disgusting that this group of extremists would show support for terrorism. I reject this. New York City rejects this. Do not use our streets to spread your hate,” Adams posted on X, the platform previously known as Twitter.

“I am shocked and disgusted by the rally held here in NY this weekend celebrating death or attacks on civilians and showing swastikas. I condemn any demonstration that does this in the strongest possible terms. We must proceed on the basis of recognizing our shared humanity,” Bowman posted on X.

The Associated Press reported that a skirmish broke out Sunday between people supporting Israel and separate demonstrators supporting the Palestinians near the United Nations headquarters. Members of the Party for Socialism and Liberation also protested Sunday with about 75 people at the Israeli consulate in Atlanta, shouting chants in support of the militant group Hamas and urging the U.S. to halt aid to Israel.

—Updated at 2:30 p.m.