Super Bowl ads: Chevy does ‘Sopranos’

Chevrolet recreated the opening sequence to “The Sopranos” to tout its all-electric Chevy Silverado — one of several auto ads promoting electric vehicles.

This time, however, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who played Meadow Soprano on the show that ran from 1999 to 2007, is in the driver’s seat instead of the Sopranos patriarch played by the late James Gandolfini.

“As soon as they started playing the music from ‘The Sopranos’ they had me riveted,” said Kelly O’Keefe, managing partner of Brand Federation. “Great link to a well-loved favorite with music that can silence a crowd. When it played you could hear a pin drop.”

Advertisers shelled out up to $7 million for 30 seconds of airtime during the Super Bowl, so they pulled out all the stops to win over the estimated 100 million people that tune into the game. Big stars, humor and a heavy dose of nostalgia were prevalent throughout the night.

“The Super Bowl featured positive, up-beat advertising,” said Northwestern University marketing professor Tim Calkins. “For the most part there was no mention of the pandemic, COVID or masks.”